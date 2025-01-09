Burnham and Highbridge residents invited to choral society as it rehearses for concert

Singers in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being invited to join the towns’ choral society as it begins rehearsals for its Spring concert.

Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society will be singing Handel’s Messiah at their Spring concert in April.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for all you singers out there,” says the group’s Jenny Wintle.

“It is a good way of putting that good feeling of wellbeing into your life as well. The singers will be joined by four professional soloists and an orchestra on concert night in April.”

Starting today (Thursday, 9th January), the society is rehearsing and then every Thursday between 7.30pm to 9.30pm with a coffee/tea break at half time, at Burnham Methodist Church Hall in College Street.

“All levels of singers are welcome especially tenor and bass voices. There are no auditions, and if you read music, that is a bonus, but not necessary.”

For more, email jane.lee36@btinternet.com or see burnhamandhighbridgechoral. org.uk

