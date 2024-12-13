PHOTOS: Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society Christmas concert hailed a success

Festive cheer was in the air at Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Choral Society’s annual Christmas concert on Thursday night (12th December).

An audience of over 180 people, inclduing Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry, watched the group’s impressive performance in the Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs in Highbridge Road, Burnham.

The society sang John Rutter’s Magnificat, Eric Whitacre’s Seal Lullaby, Mary Did You Know?, Handel’s Unto Us A Child Is Born, and several familiar Christmas songs. They were also joined by the wonderful Burnham and Highbridge Town Band.

The singers were led by musical director James Davies, with accompanists Frances Webb and John Bodiley.

A spokesperson says: “There were over 180 people in the audience which was very good – and we would like to thank all who supported us, plus the volunteers who helped with refreshments and the raffle.”

“Our thanks also go to the Catholic Church’s Reg Huxtable and Pat Nicholls, who always warmly welcome us and accommodate our needs.”

Burnham and Highbridge Town Band will hold its Xmas concert at the Catholic Church this Sunday, December 15th, at 3pm when all will be welcome.

The Choral Society will hold their Spring concert, singing The Messiah, on Saturday 26th April 2025 at St Andrew’s Church at 7.30pm.