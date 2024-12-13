6.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Dec 13, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society Christmas concert hailed a success
News

PHOTOS: Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society Christmas concert hailed a success

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Festive cheer was in the air at Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Choral Society’s annual Christmas concert on Thursday night (12th December).

An audience of over 180 people, inclduing Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry, watched the group’s impressive performance in the Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs in Highbridge Road, Burnham.

The society sang John Rutter’s Magnificat, Eric Whitacre’s Seal Lullaby, Mary Did You Know?, Handel’s Unto Us A Child Is Born, and several familiar Christmas songs. They were also joined by the wonderful Burnham and Highbridge Town Band.

The singers were led by musical director James Davies, with accompanists Frances Webb and John Bodiley.

A spokesperson says: “There were over 180 people in the audience which was very good – and we would like to thank all who supported us, plus the volunteers who helped with refreshments and the raffle.”

“Our thanks also go to the Catholic Church’s Reg Huxtable and Pat Nicholls, who always warmly welcome us and accommodate our needs.”

Burnham and Highbridge Town Band will hold its Xmas concert at the Catholic Church this Sunday, December 15th, at 3pm when all will be welcome.

The Choral Society will hold their Spring concert, singing The Messiah, on Saturday 26th April 2025 at St Andrew’s Church at 7.30pm.

Previous article
Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club given donation by Burnham Lions as club closes down
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea town centre property sells at auction at the top of guide price

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Jatech Limited

Double Brace

Circus Funtasia

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
6.8 ° C
7.5 °
6.4 °
95 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Fri
7 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com