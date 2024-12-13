Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club given donation by Burnham Lions as club closes down

Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club has this week received a donation of £500 from Burnham Lions Club as part of its closing down activities.

Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club is a registered charity and holds regular Thursday evening meetings for learning disability adults in the Burnham Area Youth Centre.

On Thursday (December 12th), Lions President Phil Cook and Lions Vice President Colin Rufus visited the group to present a donation of £500 to Gateway Leader Sally Meek.

Sally said: “This kind donation means a lot to our members, so many thanks go to Burnham Lions.”

Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club is officially closing down this year, as we reported here, and so its remaining funds are being given to local good causes.

Pictured: Sally, Phil, Colin, plus Gateway members and volunteers (Photo Mike Lang)