Burnham-On-Sea fire crew called out to tackle kitchen blaze in flat

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue confirmed: “At 11.02am we were called to a property on Albert Street in Bridgwater where a fire had started in the kitchen of one of the flats.”

“On arrival, the resident had already removed themselves from the flat and was then helped to further safety by crews and left in the hands of an ambulance crew.”

“Crews used two hose reel jets, thermal imaging cameras and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. Crews then assisted ambulance staff in performing welfare checks on the other residents of the building as well as ventilating the other floors.”