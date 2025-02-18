Somerset Council and NHS Somerset’s ‘Take the Pressure Off’ campaign has hit a major milestone this month, reaching 3,000 blood pressure checks carried out across Somerset over the last 12 months.

The ambitious target was set in March 2024 to be reached by March 2025 in a bid to detect high blood pressure in residents across the county to help prevent more serious conditions such as heart attacks and strokes.

Testing events have been held far and wide across Somerset in workplaces, community settings, sporting venues, local events and schools.

The 3,000th check was delivered during a testing event at Cutcombe School, part of the Moorland Federation of schools.

Naomi Philp, Executive Head Teacher at the Moorland Federation said: “The Moorland Federation of schools was so pleased to be able to host the free blood pressure testing for staff at all eight of our schools.

“The health and wellbeing of our staff is of the utmost importance especially as our staff go above and beyond, often putting caring for themselves second. We are hugely thankful to the scheme for allowing this opportunity for our team.”

Many people will have no symptoms of high blood pressure, often termed the ‘silent killer’. But it can lead to serious health issues like heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems if left unchecked.

The “Take the Pressure Off” campaign is designed to encourage residents, particularly those aged 40+, to regularly check their blood pressure and take necessary steps towards managing their health.

Cllr Graham Oakes, Lead Member for Public Health, Climate Change and Environment, said: “I am thrilled that through the work of this important campaign, we have been able to reach our target of 3,000 blood pressure checks ahead of schedule.

“There are many ways that Somerset residents can get their blood pressure checked. One way is to visit your local library where you can borrow a free blood pressure monitor to test your blood pressure in the comfort of your own home.

“Alternatively, people can visit their local pharmacy for a quick and easy check. So don’t delay – get tested now – it could save your life.”

Picture attached: Sarah Atkins, Early Years Practitioner, the 3,000th person to have their blood pressure checked as part of the Take the Pressure Off Campaign