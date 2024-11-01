Burnham-On-Sea footballers get smart new look thanks to support of local company

Burnham-On-Sea footballers at Burnham United are getting a smart new look thanks to the support of a local company.

Pro Clean 999 Ltd has this week announced it is sponsoring a new kit for Burnham United AFC for the season.

Alan Quantrell, Director of Pro Clean, says: “As a long-time supporter, I wanted to give back to the local football club and this is a great opportunity to help support them in a different way.”

Alan added that he’s been impressed with how Burnham United have increased their social media presence and supporting local businesses.