Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Nov 27, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea life-saver helps in Northampton floods

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A volunteer from Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue has been leading crews to help rescue people in a major flood incident in Northamptonshire.

Storm Bert caused torrential downpours that caused “devastating” flooding in Northampton on Monday with a threat to life warning put in place.

Members of SLSGB (Surf Life Saving GB) clubs from around the country were called to aid the evacuation of people living and visiting the flooded Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park.

BARB volunteer Adrian Cunningham said they worked “across the site through the night with an inflatable boat looking for people stranded in caravans flooded by nearby lakes, leaving many lives at risk.”

