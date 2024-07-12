Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market returns today with 13 craft stalls

A monthly market for local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea today, Saturday July 13th.

The Makers Market will be held in Burnham Methodist Church Hall in College Street from 9am-1pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Berrow, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include:

* Crafted With Pride.. Handmade 3D Cards & Framed Pictures.

* Community Crafters…Decoupage, Felt art & More.

* LoritaCrafts.. Pyrography & Felt Art.

* Sams Fudge..Handmade Fudge, Coconut ice & Pocket Money Sweets.

* Somerset Natural Soaps.. Handmade Locally, Natural Bath & Body Products.

* Leannes Luxurys …Home Fragrance, Wax Melts & Car Airfreshners, Cleaning Products.

* Kerrys Card Kreations.. Handmade Cards, Pop up Cards & Gift Tags.

* Lyns Embroidery & Resin..Handmade Embroidered items & Resin Art.

* Diamond Art…Handmade Art Kits & gifts.

* Maureens Crafts…Cards & Jewllery.

* Bespoke Eggs..Faberge style Hand Blown Eggs.

* Kisses & Moonbeams..Resin Crafts & Gifts.

* Gifts by Granny…Handmade with recycled materials, home accessories & Gifts.