Historic tin church near Burnham raises over £11,000 for ‘critical’ repairs starting this autumn

Over £11,000 has been donated to a fundraising appeal to enable an historic ‘tin church’ on the outskirts of Burnham-On-Sea to start ‘critical’ roof repairs this autumn.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here last November, Edithmead Church in Stoddens Lane, known as ‘The Tin Church’, started a fundraising appeal to raise funds for repairs to its roof.

The timbers around the building – built in 1919 – and the gables underneath the roof need replacing.

This week, Maureen Phillips, the church’s treasurer, has thanked the local community for their support and told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We raised £5,000 in donations from people in the local community. There were lots of messages sent to us telling us family history and connections to the little church.”

“It was so lovely to hear that local people were as interested and supportive as the Edithmead congregation, the congregation of St Andrew’s Parish Church and local Edithmead community are.”

“We then asked Valencia Communities Fund for support and we have been granted a further £6,000. We are so grateful for both local support and the support from the Valencia Communities Fund.”

Maureen adds: “Recently we have been given a large donation which was a legacy from one of our congregation members who helped at the church for over 40 years and has now passed away.”

“The repairs to the building are due to start in early September. The roof, including the small central turret, and all the exterior timbers and the gutters will be repaired or replaced.”

“The building will be painted. We believe that when the work is completed the little church will be in a good condition for many years.”