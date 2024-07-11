Burnham-On-Sea tourist centre welcomes local pupils who have produced new tourism leaflets

Burnham-On-Sea’s tourist information centre has this week welcomed a group of local schoolchildren who have produced leaflets promoting visits to the region.

The group of year 3 and 4 pupils from Brent Knoll Primary were invited to Burnham’s tourist office to see how their information leaflets on the south west are being displayed.

The children have created the leaflets during their recent English lessons and investigated and written about lots of the important landmarks and features of the south west.

Class teacher Helen Bond says: “The children were very proud to see their work on show and to know it was being read by the tourists coming to Burnham.”

“It was also lovely to meet up with former Brent Knoll teacher, Alison Banham, who is now a tourist office volunteer.”

The children also thanked Tom Ashton, BIARS Chair, for organising the trip and for his encouragement.

Pictured: The pupils with Brent Knoll Head Teacher Chris Burman, teacher Helen Bond, BIARS Chair Tom Ashton and former teacher and BIARS volunteer Alison Banham