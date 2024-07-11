Award-winning West Huntspill pub is featured on new Somerset Pubs Trail

Pubs in West Huntspill and Brent Knoll are featured in a new Somerset pub trail organised by the Campaign For Real Ale.

The Crossways Inn, pictured, and Brent Knoll Inn are the local pubs on the trail of 50 Somerset pubs.

After a five-year break, the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) has revived its Pub Trail which runs from July 20th to September 14th.

To take part, all punters need to do is visit any of the pubs listed on the CAMRA ‘pub passport’ and buy a drink, which doesn’t have to be a beer.

Drinkers can then ask the bar staff for a sticker for their passport, and the aim is to visit as many pubs as possible over the eight weeks. They can then send their ‘passport’ to CAMRA to claim a prize of a CAMRA polo shirt.

A CAMRA spokesman says: “The last Pub Trail we attempted to run in 2020 was unfortunately called off because of the COVID lockdown. We have had many requests to revive it but the time had to be right.”

“So many pubs have been lost completely, changed use or changed hands that we were waiting for the situation to stabilise in the hope that the 50 pubs participating would still be there to visit by the end of the trail.”

“Both pubs and breweries are still struggling to survive. This is your chance to show your support!”

CAMRA’s Somerset Pub of the Year in 2024 is the Crossways Inn in West Huntspill, as we reported here.

A spokesperson for CAMRA added: “Most of the pubs are either freehold or owned by small chains. There are 2 community-owned pubs; The New Inn at Halse and the Crown Inn at Fivehead.”

“There are historic pubs, quirky pubs, good food pubs and old-fashioned good drinking pubs. There is bound to be a pub to suit everyone, and we hope you return to visit them after the Trail finishes.”

Download your pub passport from here: www.somerset.camra.org.uk/viewnode.php?id=64759