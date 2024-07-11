Family-run garage in Highbridge celebrates its first anniversary after busy 12 months

A garage in Highbridge is celebrating its first anniversary this month after a busy first 12 months of business.

A+E Autocare opened its doors in Highbridge last July in Highbridge’s King Street on the old CJK Autos site.

Offering a wide range of services for all vehicle needs including servicing and repairs of car and light commercial vehicles, it also offers tyres, brakes and diagnostics plus MOT repairs.

A+E Autocare is run by Ade and Emma Giovanni, who are familiar faces in the vehicle repair industry since Ade used to work at CJK Vehicle Repairs and has over 25 years experience in the trade.

The team have celebrated the milestone with a barbecue this week and thanked customers for their support.

Ade says: “This is my first time running my own garage business but I have worked in different local garages. I had the opportunity to open our garage following the closure of CJK Vehicle Repairs.”

“Myself and several members of the team lost their jobs due to the closure and I could see what a loss to the community the lack of garage was. I wanted A+E Autos to be a family business and once I had secured the site I was able to offer the old team their jobs back. With my wife Emma, customers will recognise some familiar faces including Teresa, who is the receptionist and other mechanics.”

Ade has already started upgrading the site with new signs, new paintwork and new flooring. He plans to continue with upgrades and improvements including new ramps, a new reception area and new facilities and stock, such as tyres.

Ade went onto say: “We look forward to continuing to move our service forward.”

See more details here.