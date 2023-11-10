An historic tin church on the outskirts of Burnham-On-Sea has this week launched an ‘urgent’ fundraising campaign for roof repairs.

Edithmead Church, in Stoddens Lane, known as ‘The Tin Church’, needs repairs to the roof to keep it safe.

“The estimated cost of the repairs will be £8,500,” says a church spokesperson.

“The roof is in a critical condition and it urgently needs repairs due to weathering and its age.”

The church was built in 1919, and the local communities of Edithmead, Watchfield and surrounding area have worshipped there since that time.

“The congregation has always raised funds for any repairs by holding various events.”

”Since 2000 we have held an Annual Summer Flower Festival, a Carol Service at Christmas and a service is held on the third Sunday of each month during the year.”

“During the Covid pandemic the church was closed for 18 months. When we reopened the building, we continued with our monthly service, and we held a Carol Concert last Christmas. This has raised funds to keep the church insured and pay the energy bills.”

”We shall be very grateful for any help you may be able to offer.”

“The Appeal bank account for donations is: Nat West Bank, Sort Code: 60-04-12, Account No: 56071299. Account Name: Edithmead Church.”