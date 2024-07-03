Burnham-On-Sea motorists warned of scam QR codes in car parks

Burnham-On-Sea motorists have been warned to be vigilant by Police over a scam operating in a busy town car park.

Stickers featuring QR codes that trick people into handing over their bank details have been installed by scammers at the busy Pier Street car park next to B&M.

Burnham Police have this week urged car park users to “be aware” and to check before making payments.

A spokesperson says: “Please be aware of stickers that are placed on the ticket machines, at Pier Street car park in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“They are part of a scam where you are asked to scan a QR code and pay money to a fake company.”

The car park is run by Somerset Council.

The stickers have been seen in several car parks across the country in recent months.