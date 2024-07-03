11.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jul 04, 2024
News

Person dies in incident on train line near Highbridge

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

highbridge railway station

British Transport Police says a person was sadly found dead on the railway line between Highbridge and Brent Knoll on Tuesday evening (July 2nd).

Train services were halted for several hours and an air ambulance was seen by residents landing in the fields near to the line.

A British Transport Police spokesman says: “Officers were called to the line near Highbridge railway station at 6.09pm on 2nd July to reports of a casualty on the tracks.”

“Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

