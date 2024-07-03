11.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jul 04, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea theatre to host Diana Ross tribute show
News

Burnham-On-Sea theatre to host Diana Ross tribute show

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The doyenne of entertainment, Dr Patti Boulaye OBE, is visiting Burnham-On-Sea with a one-woman show ‘Diana & Me’ at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 27th July.

The show features the music of Diana Ross interspersed with Patti’s humorous comparisons and contrasts between Patti’s own life and Diana’s plus some of Patti’s own successes and other hits.

A spokesman says: “Patti will be singing some of her favourite Diana Ross hits including “I’m Coming Out”, “Stop! In the Name of Love”, “You Can’t Hurry Love”, Reach Out and Touch”. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, “Upside Down”, “Baby Love”, “Where Did Our Love Go?” and many more together with some of her own many successes and Etta James, Puccini, Bizet and more.”

“Diana Ross, whose celebrated career included 12 top ten singles, six of them number ones, has sold over 100 million records including album sales in her 6 decades of recording.”

“Patti has an OBE for her work with charities in West Africa and the UK. She also has her own TV chat show ‘Life with Patti Boulaye’ streamed worldwide.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets, priced £21, can be booked here or by calling the box office on 01278 784464.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea parliamentary candidates compared – we speak to them on local issues
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea motorists warned of scam QR codes in car parks

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
11.9 ° C
12.8 °
9.9 °
76 %
4.9kmh
99 %
Thu
16 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com