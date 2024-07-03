Burnham-On-Sea theatre to host Diana Ross tribute show

The doyenne of entertainment, Dr Patti Boulaye OBE, is visiting Burnham-On-Sea with a one-woman show ‘Diana & Me’ at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 27th July.

The show features the music of Diana Ross interspersed with Patti’s humorous comparisons and contrasts between Patti’s own life and Diana’s plus some of Patti’s own successes and other hits.

A spokesman says: “Patti will be singing some of her favourite Diana Ross hits including “I’m Coming Out”, “Stop! In the Name of Love”, “You Can’t Hurry Love”, Reach Out and Touch”. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, “Upside Down”, “Baby Love”, “Where Did Our Love Go?” and many more together with some of her own many successes and Etta James, Puccini, Bizet and more.”

“Diana Ross, whose celebrated career included 12 top ten singles, six of them number ones, has sold over 100 million records including album sales in her 6 decades of recording.”

“Patti has an OBE for her work with charities in West Africa and the UK. She also has her own TV chat show ‘Life with Patti Boulaye’ streamed worldwide.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets, priced £21, can be booked here or by calling the box office on 01278 784464.