Burnham-On-Sea musician Taylor Topham launches new single

Burnham-On-Sea musician Taylor Topham has launched a new single this month.

His latest single ‘Cold Light Of The Moon’ is out now and is the 4th single he has released this year.

The musician, who is known as Taylor T, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a bit of a different vibe from me, something a lot more upbeat and almost a dance vibe.”

“I worked my good friend and producer Rom who’s from Sydney on this track and we are super happy with how it turned out.”

“You can listen to it everywhere on all streaming platforms but we are really pushing Spotify at the moment recently reaching over 1 million plays in that platform alone.”

“It’s been a great summer of busy gigging and I’m super excited to continue sharing music over the coming months.”

You can listen here at https://tr.ee/HFGuGcs5Qi

Pictured: Taylor T in Weston Woods (Photo)