Burnham Police seize untaxed vehicle in crackdown on illegal parking

Burnham-On-Sea Police have seized a vehicle for having no tax as part of an operation to stop vehicles being illegally parked.

Police say the car, pictured, was seized in West Huntspill, and three other vehicles were given warning notices.

A Police spokesperson says: “We have received reports of untaxed and illegally parked vehicles on the Ringstone estate in West Huntspill.”

“Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Policing have attended and seized one vehicle for not having tax, a registered keeper and insurance.”

“Three other vehicles have been given warning notices for blocking pavements and parking on junctions. Please remember to park sensibly.”

“Pavements need to be kept clear to prevent pedestrians, including children and those with pushchairs, walking on the roads.”

“We will continue to serve warnings for first time reports, however will be looking at robustly targeting repeat offenders. This includes all villages in the Sedgemoor area.”

“To report parking and road related incidents, please call 101, attend a Police Station or fill out the contact form on our website.”