National Trust reverses decision to dump waste sand from car park on Brean beach amid concerns

The National Trust has halted its plans to allow piles of waste sand and material from its car park to be moved onto the beach next to Brean Down after concerns were raised by local residents this week.

Several Brean residents got in touch with the National Trust after seeing the material discarded along the beach next to the cliffs of Brean Down amid ongoing refurbishment building work nearby, as reported here.

One concerned local resident said this week: “I’m not impressed the National Trust has been putting their waste, from digging off the top of the car park, onto the beach. There may be residue from cars, and definitely small items of rubbish in there – I have contacted them pointing out that there’s also likely to be micro plastics etc in there as well.”

A National Trust spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com on Wednesday evening: “As part of the ongoing efforts to enhance visitor facilities at Brean Down, sand that had naturally accumulated in the car park over time was initially returned to the beach.”

“Following a site visit by our team on Wednesday morning, it was decided that the sand would be better managed off-site, and it has now been removed.”

Residents welcomed the news, calling “a common sense decision to protect the beach and the environment.”