National Trust starts major refurbishment of its Brean Down visitor facilities

The National Trust has started a major refurbishment of its visitor facilities at Brean Down.

Work began earlier in January and is due to be completed by the end of this month.

A spokeswoman confirms: “From 14th January for a period of around two weeks, work will be carried out to update the National Trust visitor facilities at Brean Down, including the welcome hut and visitor toilets.”

“We hope the improvements will enhance the experience of our visitors to this unique part of the Somerset coastline.”

The National Trust adds that the car park and café will remain open and temporary toilets will be available during the work. However, due to storage, the Tramper mobility scooters will be out of use.