News

Burnham’s Love Lane roundabout to close on evenings for resurfacing

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Somerset Council will be resurfacing the road around the busy Tesco roundabout at the junction of Queen’s Drive and Love Lane in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

The council’s contractor Heidelberg Materials will be proceeding with the work during the evenings from 21st-28th January, between 6.30pm and 11.30pm on weekdays only.

The road will be closed during these times, and will be open all other times. Access to Tesco and other businesses in the area will be maintained throughout.

Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, Councillor Richard Wilkins says: “These are important repairs on a key route in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Our team is doing this work out of peak hours to minimise disruption on this busy road. We are extremely grateful to residents and road users for their support and understanding while this work is done.”

Heidelberg will carry out preparation, resurfacing and patching works on behalf of Somerset Highways. Diversions will be in place.

For information or questions, contact Somerset Highways on 0300 123 2224.

