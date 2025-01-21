By-election candidate highlights transport struggles for Burnham residents

Greg Broadhurst, the Liberal Democrat candidate in the Town Council’s Burnham Central Ward by-election, is calling attention to an issue faced by locals: the struggle to access essential transport services.

He says that “with a limited bus service and costly taxi fares, many in Burnham are finding it difficult to go shopping or visit family and friends.”

“Reliable and affordable transpot is vital for a thriving community, and for our independent shops, yet for many in Burnham, especially our elderly and more vulnerable residents, getting to the places they need to go has become a challenge.”

He says he is keen to share a solution that could make a real difference: the Slinky Bus, operated by Somerset Council.

“This flexible, demand-responsive transport solution allows residents to book transport to get to where they need to go – whether it’s running errands, attending appointments, or staying connected with loved ones.”

“Many people in our community are unaware that the Slinky Bus exists. It’s an aid for those who don’t have access to a car, find public transport unaccessible or can’t afford the costs of taxis. I want to encourage everyone to make use of this service.”

The Slinky Bus is available for residents who don’t have access to public transport or are unable to use other transport services. To find out more or to book a journey, residents can go to Somerset Council’s website where you can find out more and register online for the slinky bus service or you can call Somerset Council on 0300 123 2224.”

The Slinky Bus was featured here in an article by Burnham-On-Sea.com last November.

The by-election for the Burnham Central Ward will be held on Thursday 6th February. Two candidates have put forward their names: Paul Mills is standing for the Conservatives, while Gregory Broadhurst is standing for the Liberal Democrats. Read more here.