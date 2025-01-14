Two candidates announced in by-election for vacant Burnham-On-Sea Town Council seat

A by-election is to take place to elect a town councillor for a vacant seat in Burnham-On-Sea.

The by-election for the Burnham Central Ward will be held on Thursday 6th February.

Two candidates have put forward their names: Paul Mills is standing for the Conservatives, while Gregory Broadhurst is standing for the Liberal Democrats.

The vacancy on Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has arisen after a resignation last year, as reported here.

Polling cards will be sent to residents in the Burnham Central ward soon – and applications to register to vote can also be made to the Electoral Registration Officer by 12 midnight on Tuesday 21st January 2025 – applications can also be made online here.

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Electoral Services, Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater, Somerset, TA6 3AR by 5.00pm on Wednesday 22nd January 2025.

Applications to vote by proxy must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday 29th January 2025. Applications to vote by emergency proxy must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Thursday 6th February 2025.