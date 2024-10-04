Town Council by-election may be held as Burnham-On-Sea councillor steps down

A by-election could be held in Burnham-On-Sea after a town councillor stepped down from his role on the Town Council this week.

Alasdair Elrick has stepped down last week. He was a ward member for the Burnham Central Ward and had won his seat at the 2022 local elections in Burnham and Highbridge.

A formal ‘Notice of Vacancy’ has been issued on October 2nd by the Town Council stating: “Pursuant to section 87(2) of the Local Government Act, 1972, a Casual Vacancy exists in the office of Town Councillor for the above town ward.”

“If, within 14 days after the date of this notice, requests for an election to fill the said vacancy is made in writing to the Chief Executive, Electoral Services, Somerset Council, Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater, TA6 3AR by ten electors for the said ward, an election will be held to fill the said vacancy, otherwise the vacancy will be filled by the Town Council by co-option.”