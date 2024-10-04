8.7 C
Sat Oct 05, 2024
Burnham pub landlord appeals for information after bouncy castle ‘slashed with knife’

A Burnham-On-Sea pub landlord is appealing for information after their inflatable bouncy castle appeared to have been slashed with a knife on Friday evening (October 4th).

Sophie Long, landlady of Burnham’s Lighthouse Inn, said three young people “wearing all black hoodies and trackies” attacked the inflatable outside the pub at around 6.30pm, pictured here.

She adds: “They slashed our bouncy castle which is for the children at the pub. We are a family-run pub and this is the last thing we expected from children themselves.”

“They have clearly done it with a knife so please watch out and keep safe. Any information on them hanging around the pub around 6.30pm on Friday 4th October, would be really helpful for the police. Any help would be appreciated. Please call the pub on 01278 287282.”

