£500,000 fundraising appeal launched to secure future of RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre

A £500,000 fundraising appeal has been launched to help animals at RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre which is facing a battle to continue because of rising costs.

RSPCA North Somerset Branch, which rehomes rescue animals who have been saved from cruelty and neglect through its Brent Knoll centre, relies on public donations to run.

The team at the Brent Knoll centre says the cost-of-living-crisis has had a “devastating impact” on their finances, prompting the charity to launch an appeal, asking animal lovers to donate to help the charity keep doing.

It now costs more than £1,300 a day to pay for care, vet bills, and food for the cats, dogs and smaller animals, such as rabbits and guinea pigs, at the centre. The charity hopes to raise £500,000 to keep helping animals in the future too, it says.

Katy Darelli, Manager at RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre, says: “We’re really struggling and need your help. We have a lot of animals in our care undergoing both medical and behavioural rehabilitation right now and we’re asking the community to support us to hopefully keep us going.”

“We know the cost-of-living crisis has hit a lot of people hard and this is a tough time but we would be grateful for any donations and support which will help us continue our work.”

“Rescue animals need our help more than ever, and we need people to help us to keep helping them.”

The branch has in total 25 kennels and 40 cat pods and has been busier than ever with a rise in demand.

The appeal comes amid the RSPCA’s Adoptober rehoming drive – after the charity, across England and Wales, found new homes for more than 28,000 pets last year.

The team currently has a large number of animals currently seeking homes. These include abandoned kittens Molly and Dolly, Presa Canario dog Blossom, who was rescued by Police and RSPCA inspectors, and even a ferret named Biscuit – all pictured above.

RSPCA North Somerset Branch is a separately registered charity which raises money to run RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Rescue Centre and to care for animals in need in their local area.

People can donate via the charity’s PayPal Giving Fund or by texting BIGAPPEAL followed by a donation amount to 70580.