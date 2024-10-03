Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash near Burnham-On-Sea

A motorcyclist in his 20s has suffered life-changing injuries after a major crash on the M5 near Burnham-On-Sea.

The motorway was closed in both directions, between Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-On-Sea, for 12 hours on Thursday with part of the road closed until the early hours of Friday morning.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were called at 1.37pm to reports of a serious crash involving a motorbike and a van on the southbound carriageway.

A spokesperson added vehicle recovery and police investigation work was completed by 5.50pm, with National Highways then carrying out repairs to the southbound carriageway.