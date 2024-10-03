Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash near Burnham-On-Sea

A motorcyclist in his 20s has suffered life-changing injuries after a major crash on the M5 near Burnham-On-Sea.
The motorway was closed in both directions, between Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-On-Sea, for 12 hours on Thursday with part of the road closed until the early hours of Friday morning.
Avon and Somerset Police said they were called at 1.37pm to reports of a serious crash involving a motorbike and a van on the southbound carriageway.
A spokesperson added vehicle recovery and police investigation work was completed by 5.50pm, with National Highways then carrying out repairs to the southbound carriageway.
Police have urged any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to get in touch.
The M5 was closed overnight until 1.25am for carriageway resurfacing works.
A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said one person, a motorcyclist, was airlifted to Southmead Hospital.
A Police spokeswoman confirmed: “If you witnessed the collision or have any information which could help our investigation, call 101 and quote reference 5224260872.”
Delays of up to four hours were reported by some motorists and many back roads were extra busy being used a diversion routes.