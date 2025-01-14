Burnham-On-Sea cinema film screening raises over £812 for local charity

Over £800 was raised for the local branch of the MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association) during a special charity film screening in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday (January 13th).

The comedy drama film The Miracle Club was shown at the cinema in Burnham’s Victoria Street by kind permission of cinema owners Pat and Beryl Scott.

Jenny Golding, Chair of the MNDA branch, thanked all those who had attended and generously supported the event, raising a sum of £812.

Jenny told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We wish to thank everyone who was involved in making it such a great total.”

“Our thanks go to the Mayor, Cllr Sharon Perry, who attended and made a welcome speech. I wish to thank the owner Pat Scott for letting us use the cinema, plus Richard and Jack for helping in their usual efficient manner, and the public for their massive response to the MNDA S&W Somerset Branch charity film.”

“All 85 tickets were sold, donations were collected too, and the minimum total raised, including the raffle, is £812. Thank you so much everyone from the committee, all helpers, and me.”

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry with MNDA’s Jenny Golding and fundraisers at Monday’s screening