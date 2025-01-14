Burnham-On-Sea care home submits appeal over council’s decision to reject expansion plans

A Burnham-On-Sea care home has submitted a formal appeal to challenge a decision by Somerset Council rejecting its plans to build eleven new apartments.

Beaufort Park in Rectory Road, Burnham has submitted the appeal after the council last year rejected its planning application for an expanded development. Despite a council planning officer’s report recommending approval of the application, councillors unanimously rejected the plans, saying they would be over dominating in Rectory Road, represent an overdevelopment of the plot, and they also cited concerns about scale, design and character.

A representative for the applicant told the council meeting that the latest application reduces the height of the proposed new properties adjacent to the boundaries of residential homes to the south of the site, thereby addressing concerns about overlooking and loss of natural light. The council’s planning officer added that “they’ve tried to address the issue of scale and massing that was apparent in the previous scheme.” Councillors heard from several residents who spoke out against the scheme. One said the plans represent a “massive, overbearing overdevelopment” and the second application is “significantly worse than the first.” She claimed “the much bigger footprint” would result in a loss of privacy and extra noise. The development would “destroy the peace and quiet and Rectory Road’s character.”