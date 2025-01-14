Burnham-On-Sea care home submits appeal over council’s decision to reject expansion plans

A Burnham-On-Sea care home has submitted a formal appeal to challenge a decision by Somerset Council rejecting its plans to build eleven new apartments.
A representative for the applicant told the council meeting that the latest application reduces the height of the proposed new properties adjacent to the boundaries of residential homes to the south of the site, thereby addressing concerns about overlooking and loss of natural light. The council’s planning officer added that “they’ve tried to address the issue of scale and massing that was apparent in the previous scheme.”
Councillors heard from several residents who spoke out against the scheme. One said the plans represent a “massive, overbearing overdevelopment” and the second application is “significantly worse than the first.” She claimed “the much bigger footprint” would result in a loss of privacy and extra noise. The development would “destroy the peace and quiet and Rectory Road’s character.”
Another resident said at the council meeting that “it is out of keeping with overshadowing, visual domination, and a loss of privacy and disturbance.” A further resident raised concerns about the size of the proposed expanded building.
However, the applicant says in their appeal: “The council officer’s report contained a well-balanced and competent assessment that led to a recommendation of approval. It is a strong and robust report which should be given significant weight and upheld at appeal.”
“The Committee reasons for refusal are not justified in the context of the site, use and merits of the revised application addressing two previous refusal reasons. The Committee assessment is considered weak when scrutinised by the detailed assessment in this appeal report of the specifics of the scheme.”
The applicant adds in their appeal: “The new Highways reason for refused is unjustified and unreasonable and contrary to previous Highway Authority advice. The benefits to elderly care provision should be given significant weight. In all respects the proposal is acceptable, and the Inspector is respectfully requested to grant permission by allowing this appeal with necessary conditions.”
The application is now being considered by The Planning Inspectorate which will make the ultimate decision on whether the council’s refusal is overturned or remains.