The Fleetwood Mac Songbook set to perform show at Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea

Fans of Fleetwood Mac are in for treat when The Fleetwood Mac Songbook performs in Burnham-On-Sea.

The show is coming to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on Saturday 22nd February.

A spokeswoman says: “Touring across the UK since 2018, and earning rave reviews from Fleetwood Mac fans and venues wherever they appear, The Fleetwood Mac Songbook’s dynamic, hit packed show includes well-loved songs from all eras of their incredible six decade career.”

“Songs such as Go Your Own Way, Little Lies, Dreams, The Chain (the Formula One racing theme song), Don’t Stop, Everywhere, Rhiannon, Seven Wonders, Oh Well, Big Love are featured.”

“From the 60’s ‘Blues’ incarnation of the band with frontman, Peter Green, through to the 70’s massive, multi-million selling Rumours’ album and slick 80’s, hit single packed production, ‘Tango In The Night’ this is a popular show for all ages and the urge to get up and dance always proves to be irresistible.”

“Every detail is immaculate to ensure that the unmistakable ‘Mac’ sound is recreated faithfully – the exceptional three part harmonies are a standout as well as the high quality musicianship that gives the songs that final polish of authenticity.”

“You will be assured of a night to remember in the company of these fine musicians for an

unforgettable evening suitable for all ages.”

Tickets, priced £25, are available by clicking here.