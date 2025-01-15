Somerset Council invites suggestions for potential development sites in Burnham area

Somerset Council has launched a call for potential development sites in the Burnham-On-Sea area as it prepares to develop its first Local Plan.

Landowners, developers, and site promoters in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being invited to submit land they would like to be considered for possible future development with potential uses such as housing, economic development, gypsy and traveller pitches, renewable energy installations, and leisure/recreation facilities.

However, anyone can suggest a site for consideration that they think may be suitable for development.

The six-week Call for Sites will be followed by an assessment of each site’s suitability, availability, and achievability. The findings will be presented in a Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment (HELAA) report later this year.

This will be one source of evidence to help inform which sites might be considered for allocation in formal consultations for the Somerset Local Plan.

Local Plans guide decision making on future development proposals based on the needs and opportunities of the area, identifying where development should take place and areas where development should be restricted.

The Call for Sites is one of many ways the Council will be gathering information for the Somerset Local Plan, it says.

Cllr Mike Rigby, Executive Member for Economic Development, Planning and Assets, adds: “The Call for Sites is a crucial part our work in developing the Somerset Local Plan in line with national policy. Understanding the potential supply of land available to meet development needs is a key early step in this process.”

“We’re asking our residents and businesses to get involved and suggest land that might be available for possible future development, helping us to identify potential site options for further consideration.”

“It’s important to stress that submitting a site for consideration is not the same as making a planning application, does not prejudice future consideration of specific development proposals for a site and by no means guarantees its inclusion in the local plan, it simply helps us build an evidence base from which we can draw up a Local Plan.”

The Council is not encouraging submissions in any particular locations. However, the LPA area does not cover parts of Somerset Council that sit within the Exmoor National Park Authority which has its own Local Plan.

The Call for Sites runs from 13th January until 24th February 2025.

More information on the Call for Sites and guidance on how to make a submission can be found at: Local Plan Call for Sites