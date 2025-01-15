9.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jan 15, 2025
Bird walk in Berrow dunes to be held by council rangers for RSPB Birdwatch

Berrow beach and dunes (Ken Grainger / Berrow Beach and dunes / CC BY-SA 2.0)

A special wildlife event is to be held in Berrow this month as part of the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

Somerset Council’s Berrow Dunes Rangers are holding a bird walk and bird survey in the dunes on Sunday January 26th from 10am to 11.30am.

“We’ll take a stroll carrying out the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch count and finish up by making bird boxes to go up around the site,” a spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

eurasian wren, bird, bird photography, ornithology, green meadow, meadow, spring, songbird, hd background, hd wallpaper, garden, bird watching, animal, wildlife, bird, bird, bird, bird, bird, nature, songbird, songbird, songbird“Those attending will get the chance to make a pine cone birdfeeder to take home at a small cost of £2.”

“All are welcome to join, but please note some of the paths won’t be suitable for buggies. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.”

Booking is essential via email at countryside@somerset.Gov.UK 

