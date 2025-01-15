Bird walk in Berrow dunes to be held by council rangers for RSPB Birdwatch

A special wildlife event is to be held in Berrow this month as part of the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

Somerset Council’s Berrow Dunes Rangers are holding a bird walk and bird survey in the dunes on Sunday January 26th from 10am to 11.30am.

“We’ll take a stroll carrying out the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch count and finish up by making bird boxes to go up around the site,” a spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Those attending will get the chance to make a pine cone birdfeeder to take home at a small cost of £2.”

“All are welcome to join, but please note some of the paths won’t be suitable for buggies. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.”

Booking is essential via email at countryside@somerset.Gov.UK