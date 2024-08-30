Burnham-On-Sea pork butcher retires after 19 years of business

A well-known Burnham-On-Sea butcher has retired this month after 19 years of business.

Mike Smith, 66, has been a familiar face at local markets in Burnham-On-Sea, Banwell, Midsomer Norton, Brent Knoll, Winscombe and at the regular Eat Festivals.

His business – called Mike’s Pork Butchery – has operated from Woolavington, where he farmed his pigs.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, he said: “It’s definitely the end of era for me.”

“I had been planning to retire before Christmas, but unfortunately I’ve recently snapped my achilles tendon in an accident while pushing a van and have decided to call it a day.”

“It’s been a wonderful 19 years and I thank all my many loyal customers for their support. I will miss them.”

“After initially starting at the North Somerset Show, the business grew rapidly as a local pork butcher at local markets. We were particularly busy over the pandemic years.”

He adds: “I have met many lovely people over the years and have really enjoyed it.”

“I have been receiving so many cards and messages of support in recent days which are much appreciated.”