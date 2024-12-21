Burnham-On-Sea resident wins award after starting social groups for lonely older people

Burnham-On-Sea resident Paula Protheroe has won a volunteering award after establishing four social meeting groups in the town for lonely older people.

Paula, 58, who volunteers for charity Re-engage, is also about to start a fifth group and wants to open as many as possible.

Paula, who works full-time as HR manager for a lighting company, has organised hundreds of monthly free tea parties for older people since joining Re-engage in 2016 and she’s now organising a gentle activity group.

In recognition of her achievements Paula was this week awarded £250 by the Marsh Charitable Trust for being “at the heart of the charity sector and going above and beyond to make a difference.”

“There is a lot of call for groups to help older people in the area and I just love organising them. They are so much fun and bring great enjoyment to the guests,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Volunteering like this is an easy way to give back something. I have a great team working with me and they are totally committed. As long as I can find volunteers I’ll keep setting-up groups.”

Paula, who has been married to Kevin for 21 years, says: “It’s really lovely when all the groups get together a couple of times a year. They are really special occasions. And it’s wonderful that other organisations, like Home Instead, get involved.”

“There’s even a couple of young ladies who provide a Christmas party for us just because they like to do it. The community spirit is fabulous.”

Lorna Parsons, who volunteers with Paula, says: “She always steps up whenever necessary to make sure no one misses out. She suggested I should become a volunteer and it’s the best thing I’ve done.”

Jenny Willott, CEO of Re-engage, adds: “We have an absolutely fantastic army of volunteers providing free monthly tea parties and activity groups throughout the UK. To be singled-out as Paula has been shows she really is extraordinary.”