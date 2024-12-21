6.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Dec 21, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea resident wins award after starting social groups for lonely older people
News

Burnham-On-Sea resident wins award after starting social groups for lonely older people

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea resident Paula Protheroe has won a volunteering award after establishing four social meeting groups in the town for lonely older people.

Paula, 58, who volunteers for charity Re-engage, is also about to start a fifth group and wants to open as many as possible.

Paula, who works full-time as HR manager for a lighting company, has organised hundreds of monthly free tea parties for older people since joining Re-engage in 2016 and she’s now organising a gentle activity group.

In recognition of her achievements Paula was this week awarded £250 by the Marsh Charitable Trust for being “at the heart of the charity sector and going above and beyond to make a difference.” 

“There is a lot of call for groups to help older people in the area and I just love organising them. They are so much fun and bring great enjoyment to the guests,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com. 

“Volunteering like this is an easy way to give back something. I have a great team working with me and they are totally committed. As long as I can find volunteers I’ll keep setting-up groups.” 

Paula, who has been married to Kevin for 21 years, says: “It’s really lovely when all the groups get together a couple of times a year. They are really special occasions. And it’s wonderful that other organisations, like Home Instead, get involved.”

“There’s even a couple of young ladies who provide a Christmas party for us just because they like to do it. The community spirit is fabulous.” 

Lorna Parsons, who volunteers with Paula, says: “She always steps up whenever necessary to make sure no one misses out.  She suggested I should become a volunteer and it’s the best thing I’ve done.” 

Jenny Willott, CEO of Re-engage, adds: “We have an absolutely fantastic army of volunteers providing free monthly tea parties and activity groups throughout the UK. To be singled-out as Paula has been shows she really is extraordinary.”

Previous article
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre hosts unique indoor kurling tournament
Next article
Major £600,000 renovation project at Berrow Primary Church Academy school completed

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

Eddy Van Man

Fireaway Pizza Burnham-On-Sea

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
6.8 ° C
8.4 °
6.2 °
92 %
0.9kmh
62 %
Sat
12 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
8 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com