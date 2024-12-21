Major £600,000 renovation project at Berrow Primary Church Academy school completed

A major £600,000 renovation project at Berrow Primary Church Academy school has been completed.

We reported here that the school had secured a Department of Education Strategic School Improvement Capital Funding grant as well as funding from The Priory Learning Trust.

The renovation project started in April 2024 and with the support from families, staff and contractors, the work has been successfully completed ahead of schedule.

The Priory Learning Trust also contributed to the project and the school says it has benefitted from “significant investment to improve the school environment.”

The renovation included an upgrade of the electrical infrastructure, heating system, water supplier, LED lighting, flooring, internal and external painting and several toilet refurbishments.

In addition, the school says it was also able to refresh its learning environments by purchasing new furniture and resources for the children.

Charlotte Bradley, Headteacher, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This has been such an exciting time for Berrow, following academisation and joining The Priory Learning Trust, this grant has allowed us to improve our learning environments so our children at Berrow can truly flourish.”

“The children have contributed to their new environments creating learning museums and galleries throughout the school. Seeing the pride on the children’s faces has made it all worthwhile.”

The school is offering tours to new families within the local area as well as new starters ahead of the 2025 Reception intake.

“We will be showing anyone who may be interested around their new-look school and share what Berrow can offer their children. Contact the school office to book an appointment on telephone 01278 783614.” It will also be organising open days for existing families to see the new environment and celebrate the children’s learning over the past year.