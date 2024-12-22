All aboard the Santa Train! Festive trips are a hit at West Huntspill Miniature Railway

Hundreds of children and their families headed to West Huntspill miniature railway station when Father Christmas took families on festive train rides.

West Huntspill Railway laid on the ‘Santa Trains’ with plenty of Christmas cheer.

The rides at the Memorial Playing Fields in New Road, West Huntspill have become so popular that they have to be booked several weeks in advance.

A spokesman for West Huntspill Model Engineering Society thanked all those who’d attended and supported the event.

2025 is shaping up to be a busy year for the team, as we reported here: £20,000 expansion of West Huntspill Miniature Railway set to be completed next year.

Photos: The Santa Trains underway in West Huntspill (Roger Burgess)