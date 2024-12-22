7.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Dec 22, 2024
Burnham & Berrow Golf Club greenkeepers selected as finalists for prestigious award

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham Berrow Golf Course

Burnham-On-Sea & Berrow Golf Club’s greenkeepers have been selected as finalists for a prestigious award.

The annual British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) Awards will be held on 21st January at one of the largest events in the golfing calendar.

Burnham-On-Sea & Berrow Golf Club greenkeepers have been named as finalist for the ‘greenkeeping performance of the year award’.

The event will be held at Harrogate Convention Centre’s Royal Hall.

BIGGA is the UK’s leading professional association actively working to enhance the professional reputation and well being of golf greenkeepers and other sports turf professionals.

