PHOTOS: Pupils at Burnham’s St Joseph’s School perform ‘The Magical Christmas Jigsaw’

Pupils at Burnham-On-Sea’s St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School & Nursery have shared their performance of ‘The Magical Christmas Jigsaw’ with families and friends this week.

The KS2 pupils at the school performed the show in front of packed audiences. It follows the KS1 pupils holding a separate nativity, as we reported here.

Fr Paul commented about the “wonderful performance” given by all the pupils.

“The children told the special Christmas story which comes to life as a magical Christmas jigsaw is pieced together.”

“At a bustling Christmas market full of the joyful sounds of carol singers and cheeky market sellers, five excited children come across a very special stallholder who gives them a tatty old Christmas jigsaw in return for the promise that they will find time to complete it on Christmas Eve.”

“As the children gradually piece the jigsaw together with the help of a very special visitor, the Christmas story comes to life with all the traditional nativity characters.”