PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea’s St Joseph’s Primary School performs traditional nativity

Children at Burnham-On-Sea’s St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School & Nursery have performed a traditional nativity in front of parents and families.

“Over 100 children took part in the Christmas Story which explained the birth of Jesus through singing and actions,” says Rhonda Williams, Assistant Headteacher.

“The children had practised really hard and were a credit to both their parents and the school.”

“It was a lovely way to finish off another very busy term at St Joseph’s and to begin the Christmas holidays.”

