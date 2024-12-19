7.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 19, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club unveils plans for new canopy and enclosure

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Academy Tennis Club

Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club has submitted a planning application to Somerset Council for a new canopy and enclosure over its patio.

The Avenue Tennis Club in The Grove is seeking permission to introduce the new facilities.

The club says: “The Avenue Tennis Club has just one Function Room. During busy periods, especially junior tournaments, the room can become overcrowded should inclement weather stop play, and competitors have to take shelter with parents and officials, often in wet clothing, in the club room.”

“The Club has a reasonably sized patio, but apart from a small open louvre sunshade has no weather cover. The installation of a canopy over the patio would offer immediate shelter from rain  and considerably relieve pressure on the Club room.”

“This would, importantly, provide a healthier and safer environment for many of the competitors, and provide shelter for equipment.”

“The proposed canopy will comprise a PVCu coated Aluminium framed superstructure supporting tinted & UV protective polycarbonate glazing roof panels. In addition, the new doors and glazed screens will be doubled glazed PVCu with polyvinyl canvas roller blinds between.”

“The proposed canopy and enclosing side will be undertaken in two phases with the Canopy being Phase 1 and the enclosing side being completed at a future date when funds allow.”

It adds: “The proposed canopy will provide a major benefit to club, improving the facilities with little aesthetic impact on the clubhouse or any major capital investment, thereby improving the sustainability of this essential local community facility.”

The application has planning reference number 11/24/00087 is comments are welcome on the Somerset Council website before January 17th, 2025.

