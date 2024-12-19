Plans to build 20 new homes in village of East Huntspill submitted to council

A housing developer has unveiled plans to construct 20 new homes in the village of East Huntspill.

Notaro is seeking full planning permission for the new development on land east of Church Road in the village.

The plans cover “the erection of 20 dwellings with associated access, public open space and landscaping.”

It adds: “The housing proposed provides for a mix of detached and semi-detached houses. Of the 20 houses proposed, eight would be affordable.”

“There is a demand for affordable homes in the Parish of East Huntspill. The proposed development will, therefore, assist the local authority in delivery new affordable homes for local people, such that the criteria is satisfied.”

“Vehicular and pedestrian access will be derived to the west via an upgraded access off Church Road.”

“Public open space is proposed within the site. Additional planting is proposed around the site in the form of new hedgerows, grassland enhancement measures and other features included within the Biodiversity Net Gain Assessment.”

“Locationally, the application site is well related to local services and facilities and is accessible on foot, bicycle and bus services.”

The planning application has reference number 25/24/00012. Comments can be submitted via Somerset Council’s planning website until January 14th, 2025.