Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 19, 2024
News

Well-known lollipop lady retires after more than 35 years in schools across Burnham area

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Lollipop lady Heather James

A well-known lollipop lady is retiring this week after more than three decades of work in schools across the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Heather James, 67, is hanging up her familiar road crossing sign this Friday (December 20th) as she retires from her current role at West Huntspill School.

Heather told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m not happy about retiring because I still feel young, but sometimes you’ve got to start thinking about yourself. I will miss all the children.”

She says she’s worked at schools across the area in several roles, meeting thousands of local children over the years.

“I was initially a lollipop lady at St Andrew’s School back in the 1980s and then later became a dinner lady at St Andrew’s.”

“I worked at the Princess Street Infant School before it closed, and moved to Winchester Road where I was a dinner lady. I then went on to King Alfred School to work there for many as a dinner lady.”

“I also worked at St Joseph’s as a stand-in lollipop lady initially, before getting the full post of lollipop lady for 15 years.”

“I also worked at St Joseph’s and Berrow School. So all in all, you’re looking at over 35 years of work! I have met many wonderful pupils over that time.”

Previous article
Plans to build 20 new homes in village of East Huntspill submitted to council

