Highbridge Walking Cricket Hub to host Somerset Cricket Foundation Walking Cricket League

Highbridge Walking Cricket Hub is to host the second Somerset Cricket Foundation Walking Cricket League in the town during 2025.

Following their victory in last year’s tournament, the Highbridge Walking Cricket Hub has announced that it will host the League at Highbridge YMCA.

“The competition will take place at Highbridge YMCA between January and March, bringing together teams from Highbridge, Taunton, Weston-super-Mare, and Yeovil to compete for the coveted cup,” says a spokesman.

Somerset Cricket Foundation is currently seeking local sponsors to support the tournament. Sponsorship presents an opportunity to showcase community spirit while promoting health and inclusion through sport.

“In addition to hosting the league, the Highbridge Hub will facilitate a variety of events on behalf of Somerset Cricket Foundation. These include women-only sessions and non-competitive social sessions aimed at attracting new players to Walking Cricket across all Somerset hubs. These events reflect the Foundation’s commitment to inclusivity and its mission to encourage people of all abilities to engage with the game.”

Walking Cricket offers a slower-paced version of the sport, making it ideal for older adults or those with limited physical mobility who still want to experience the joy of cricket.

Matches can be played in teams or pairs, with all elements—batting, bowling, fielding, and running—conducted at a walking pace. A soft ball is used, and games typically last about an hour.

“Not only does Walking Cricket provide a fun and social environment, but it also offers numerous health benefits. Participants enjoy a great cardio workout while improving agility and hand-eye coordination. If you’ve ever enjoyed playing rounders or cricket, you’ll find Walking Cricket to be an engaging and accessible alternative.”

Walking Cricket Hubs are located across Somerset, including Highbridge, Weston-super-Mare, Clevedon, Wells, Bath, Yeovil, Minehead, and Taunton.

The Highbridge Hub meets every Thursday at Highbridge YMCA from 10am to 12pm. The sessions are open to adults aged 55 and over, regardless of prior cricket experience, and are welcoming to both men and women.

Whether you’re looking to join a session or explore sponsorship opportunities, contact Mustafa Shaikh at mustafa.shaikh@somersetcricketfoundation.org. For further information, visit Somerset Cricket Foundation’s website: somersetcricketfoundation.org/community-programmes/walking-cricket/.

“Come and experience the camaraderie and excitement of Walking Cricket—the game that combines sport, fitness, and fun!”