Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club plants bulbs in memory of long-serving member

Dozens of Spring bulbs have been planted along a road in Burnham-On-Sea in memory of a Rotary Club member.

Stuart Adams was a Burnham Rotarian for many years and sadly passed away.

He often took part in the Rotary Club’s planting of bulbs along Queen’s Drive into Burnham.

Stuart’s family kindly donated his funeral collection to the club to fund local projects.

“One request was bulbs on Queens Drive as his grandson always called them Grandad’s flowers,” says Rotary President Jimmy Lynch.

“Sanders in Brent Knoll kindly provided the bulbs and Rosemary, Sally and Stuart’s grandson came and collected them with us.”

“A planting session followed and we all look forward to seeing the flowers in the spring.”

Pictured: Stuart’s wife, daughter and grandson, with Sanders staff and Rotarians in Queen’s Drive doing the planting

