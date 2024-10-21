Warning issued to residents after attempted car break-in

Local residents have been urged to be extra vigilant after an attempted car break-in this week.

A Berrow motorist was woken by a person triggering her doorstep camera during the early hours of the morning on Monday, October 21st.

The resident says: “A warning to residents on Coast Road – we had an attempted vehicle break-in at 2.50am but luckily were prompted by our Ring Camera and have forward this to the police.”

“As soon as we heard the Ring notification, we viewed the camera and ran out but by then they had gone as they must have also heard our dog barking.”

She has urged residents in the Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow area to be extra vigilant in case of further incidents.