Burnham-On-Sea Shoe Zone store to close as part of national cost-cutting by firm

A long-running shoe shop in Burnham-On-Sea is set to close as part of cost-cutting by a national shoe chain Shoe Zone.

Shoppers spotted ‘closing down’ posters appear in the windows of the Shoe Zone store in Burnham-On-Sea High Street this week.

Staff at the store confirmed the sad news that the outlet is scheduled to permanently close down in February, 2025.

“We are all shocked at the news and lots of passers-by have been coming in to ask about the posters and express sadness at the news.”

The news comes just weeks after the affordable footwear company announced a drop in revenue and profits in its national business amid weak demand and high costs.

Shoe Zone’s revenue fell by 2.7 per cent to reach £161.3m in the year to 28th September, down from £165.7m in 2023.

Profit before tax fell by 42 per cent, to £9.5m, on unseasonably wet weather plus “year-on-year increases in the cost of energy, depreciation, National Living Wage and container prices in the second half,” Shoe Zone said.

Shoe Zone said it is currently undergoing a revamp of its physical estate. The number of stores in operation fell by 26 during the year, to 297. The company closed 53 stores, opened 27 and refitted 28.