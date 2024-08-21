Burnham-On-Sea tattoo artist Daniel Lewis celebrates success at top tattoo convention

Burnham-On-Sea award-winning tattoo artist Daniel Lewis of Hallmark Tattoos is celebrating success at a top tattoo convention.

Dan headed to the annual Cornwall Tattoo Convention with colleagues Becky hughes and Gina Corbett.

The two-day event was held at the Royal Showground in Wadebridge took place last weekend and saw many of the best artists in the country competing.

Dan, Becky and Gina took part in the event, tattooing all weekend, and Dans tattoo was completed over the weekend in two gruelling full-day sessions in which his client Gary valiantly fought through the pain.

Dan and Gary entered the various competitions, most notably large colour and Japanese, and the four judges at the event who were all highly-regarded artists themselves all deemed Dan’s tattoo as the best Japanese tattoo of the event, fighting off plenty of competition.

He said: “Hearing the awards being announced was traumatic, thinking the worst, and then hearing your name being announced was such a great feeling, along with the applause and cheers. It was worth every second of the hard work. I simply couldn’t of done it without my client Gary and the help all over the weekend from Becky and Gina who had my back.”

Dan will be competing next at the Locked Up Convention in Shrewsbury. You can check his previous work on Instagram and Facebook at @danlewis_tattoos and Dan Lewis Tattoos.