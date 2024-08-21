Priti Patel criticises Labour’s winter fuel allowance plans during visit to constituency

Priti Patel, the former Home Secretary and a Conservative Party leadership candidate, has visited the Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea constituency this week as part of her national campaign to become its next leader.

During her visit to Sydenham Community Centre on Tuesday (August 20th), Priti Patel expressed concern over Labour’s direction under Sir Keir Starmer, highlighting what she claimed is a “cruel and nasty” agenda.

She said: “The shocking plans that Keir Starmer’s Labour have for Britain are becoming clear for all to see. Starmer’s cruel and nasty plan to subsidise his trade union paymasters by stripping millions of pensioners of their winter fuel allowance is the clearest demonstration of Labour’s real agenda.”

People across Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea know pensioners deserve to retire in dignity, and it is completely immoral to force some to choose between heating and eating. But Rachel Reeves clearly has other ideas and seems more than happy to turn a blind eye to some of Britain’s most vulnerable people to please her union mates.”

Bridgwater MP Ashley Fox recently raised concerns about the winter fuel allowance changes. Ashley Fox said he was “disappointed to hear that the winter fuel allowance is being scrapped for many pensioners across the constituency” and urged constituents who might be eligible for Pension Credit to contact him for more information on claiming this support.

Diogo Rodrigues, Chairman of the Bridgwater Conservative Party, welcomed Priti Patel’s visit, adding: “It was a pleasure to welcome Priti to Sydenham, the heart of Bridgwater, to discuss the real issues that matter to everyday hard-working people. Her commitment to championing common-ground Conservative values is clear, and we look forward to continuing these important conversations with all leadership candidates.”