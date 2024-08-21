Motorists warned of evening closures of A38 through Bridgwater from next week

Motorists are being warned that essential maintenance works is to be carried out on the A38 through Bridgwater from next week.

The Council’s highways team will be resurfacing a section of the A38 from Express Park to the Bridgwater Self Serve garage just before the A39 junction from Tuesday 27th August to Wednesday 18th September.

To minimise disruption the work is being done during the evening between 6.30pm and 11.30pm and a closure will need to be in place during these hours, but excluding weekends.

A diversion will be in place during the hours the road is closed and will be available at: roadworks and travel information.

Access to Wylds Road will be maintained throughout most of the works but there will be times when this is not possible and signage will be in place to alert road users if this is the case.

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council said: “The road here is showing signs of wear and tear, and this resurfacing is an essential part of our programme maintenance schedule.”

“We appreciate this will have an impact on local traffic – that’s why we are doing this during the evening to minimise that impact. We would advise people to plan ahead if they use this route regularly.”

“If possible, the team will do everything they can to complete this scheme ahead of schedule.”