Eight fire crews tackle Brean blaze that leaves two bungalows damaged

Eight fire appliances from across the region were sent to Brean on Tuesday (August 20th) to tackle a blaze that damaged two bunglows and led to the evacuation of holidaymakers at a nearby caravan park.

The fire service said it received “multiple 999 calls” reporting the fire at 2.28pm, leading to the temporary closure of South Road for several hours, as pictured here.

Crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Clyst St George, Taunton, Bridgwater, Nether Stowey, Street, Cheddar, Ilminster, Martock and Wells attended the incident in Pinewood Way.