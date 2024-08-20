15 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 21, 2024
Eight fire crews tackle Brean blaze that leaves two bungalows damaged
News

Eight fire crews tackle Brean blaze that leaves two bungalows damaged

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Eight fire appliances from across the region were sent to Brean on Tuesday (August 20th) to tackle a blaze that damaged two bunglows and led to the evacuation of holidaymakers at a nearby caravan park.

The fire service said it received “multiple 999 calls” reporting the fire at 2.28pm, leading to the temporary closure of South Road for several hours, as pictured here.

Crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Clyst St George, Taunton, Bridgwater, Nether Stowey, Street, Cheddar, Ilminster, Martock and Wells attended the incident in Pinewood Way.

“On arrival of the first attending fire crews, they confirmed that a shed fire had spread to two nearby bungalows which were now well alight,” a spokesman for the fire service told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“They immediately sent a message for further assistance, making the total number of required fire appliances to five. Within 50 minutes, this request was then made up to eight fire appliances.”

Crews used 12 breathing apparatus wearers, three hose reel jets, two attack jets, a thermal imaging camera and a drone team to tackle the blaze.

By 3.38pm, the fire service said the incident was sectorised and fire crews were working with the police to shelter and evacuate members of the public in a nearby caravan holiday park which was affected by the smoke plumes.

At 5.34pm, the fire service said the “incident was scaling down and crews were turning over and dampening down hotspots of fire.”

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the fire investigation is still underway to determine the cause.  They added that no-one had been hurt.

